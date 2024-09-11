Your trusted source for contextualizing Election 2024 news. Sign up for our daily newsletter.

Taylor Swift has entered the chat.

Minutes after the conclusion of the first presidential debate between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump, the pop phenom entered her endorsement era. In an Instagram caption that accompanied a photo of the singer holding one of her beloved pet cats, Swift wrote, “Like many of you, I watched the debate tonight. If you haven’t already, now is a great time to do your research on the issues at hand and the stances these candidates take on the topics that matter to you the most.”

Swift then went on to address AI images Trump previously shared that suggested her endorsement of his campaign. Seeing this “brought me to the conclusion that I need to be very transparent about my actual plans for this election as a voter. The simplest way to combat misinformation is with truth. I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election.”

In 2020, Swift issued her first presidential endorsement in support of Joe Biden — and on the night of Harris’ debate against Trump’s then-running mate, former Vice President Mike Pence.

After many years of appearing politically agnostic publicly, Swift supported her first political candidate in 2018, endorsing former Tennessee Gov. Phil Bredesen, a Democrat, in the Senate race against Republican candidate Marsha Blackburn

Tuesday night’s endorsement of Harris also made reference to comments made by Trump’s running mate, Sen. JD Vance.

She signed her caption:

“With love and hope,

Taylor Swift

Childless Cat Lady”

Not the words of a tortured poet in the least.

