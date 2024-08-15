The 19th is being honored with our first-ever national Edward R. Murrow Award for a four-part series that takes a hard look at the experience of being pregnant in a post-Roe v. Wade America.

The project, published in December in collaboration with KFF Health News, takes readers on a journey with Americans who have chosen to move forward with pregnancies despite a whole new set of risks. It chronicles what it means to be pregnant in modern-day America, focusing on the experiences of those navigating a nation where federal abortion rights have been eliminated and where medical care and health outcomes often fall short.

These stories — written by our reproductive health reporter Shefali Luthra, LGBTQ+ reporter Orion Rummler and KFF’s Lauren Sausser — were also published by USA Today and HuffPost, among other publications.

The series was led and edited by Abby Johnston, The 19th’s partnership editor who also directs our health, economy and climate coverage. Sabriya Rice at KFF led the editing on Sausser’s story about pregnancy for Black Southerners. Photo editor Lydia Chebbine was the creative force behind the arresting photography featured throughout this project, with contributions from photographers Camille Farrah Lenain, Gavin McIntyre, Jamie Kelter Davis and Melissa Golden, along with support from KFF photo editor David Hicks. And production support from Megan Kearney, Myrka Moreno, Lance Dixon, Rena Li and Annelise McGough ensured the stories here met audiences where they are across platforms.