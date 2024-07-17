Republican Senate candidate Kari Lake leaned into motherhood — and menopause — in a fiery address at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, saying the only thing more dangerous than a grizzly bear is a “middle-aged, fed-up mother” in Washington.

The theme of the second night of the RNC was “Make America Safe Once Again.” Many speakers, including Lake, focused on immigration, the border and crime.

Lake, 54, is running against Democratic Ruben Gallego in a highly competitive Senate race in Arizona, a critical battleground state, to replace Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, the departing Independent. Lake has aligned herself with former President Donald Trump and repeatedly denied legitimate election outcomes, including Trump’s defeat in the 2020 presidential race and her previous election loss for Arizona’s governorship in 2022.

Lake rose to prominence in the GOP by emulating Trump’s bombastic rhetoric — and attacks on the press. She began her speech by calling out the media, saying: “I don’t welcome everybody here in this room. The guys up in the fake news, frankly, you guys … have outworn your welcome.”

Lake then invoked motherhood in talking about illegal drugs and the fentanyl crisis.

“The Grand Canyon state has become the fentanyl state, and it’s not OK with this mom. I’m not OK with that,” she said, pointing at people in the crowd: “I don’t think it’s OK with that mom, I don’t think it’s OK with that mom.”

Over the past several years, the Republican Party has sought to court the votes of parents on issues including education policy, but the party continues to struggle with women voters and hasn’t prioritized recruiting women candidates for top posts.

Lake is the only woman and only mother whom Republicans have nominated to run in a competitive U.S. Senate race. Lake, a former news anchor who is married to a schoolteacher, has two children, according to the Arizona Republic.

“I learned something watching the Nature Channel, which is that the most dangerous place on planet Earth is between a mama bear and her baby cubs,” she said. “And that’s where the radical left has found themselves, because they’ve awoken a sleeping giant. Tens of millions of moms and dads from sea to shining sea, they’re going to be showing up on November 5th.”

“I can think of one thing more dangerous than a grizzly bear, and that’s a middle-aged, fed-up mother in Washington, D.C.,” Lake said to applause. “And I haven’t even started my hot flashes yet, guys. Just wait.”

Lake then shouted out her own daughter, Ruby, in the crowd.

“My daughter’s over there — selfishly, I want to fight for my kids, but I want to fight for your kids as well,” she said. “They deserve a better future.”

Gallego currently holds a narrow polling advantage over Lake, leading 45 percent to 42 percent, according to polling averages from Decision Desk HQ.