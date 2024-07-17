MILWAUKEE — JD Vance, a first-term senator from Ohio, is set to deliver his first major public speech since being named Donald Trump’s pick for vice president when he takes the stage at the Republican National Convention on Wednesday night.

Vance is a Yale Law School graduate, former venture capitalist and onetime Trump critic who has since embraced the former president’s substance and style, denying Trump’s valid loss in the 2020 election to Democratic President Joe Biden. Over the year and a half that Vance has been in Congress, his focus on parenting and defining the American family in accordance with his conservative values — and then using policy to protect that vision — has been central to his legislative work.

Vance has introduced partisan bills to support stay-at-home parenting by prohibiting employers from clawing back health insurance premiums paid while employees are out on parental leave if they decide not to return; to “protect children’s innocence” by banning gender-affirming care for minors; to investigate race-based admissions considerations at colleges and universities; to prohibit immigrants in the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program from receiving health care coverage under the Affordable Care Act; and to empower the federal government to promote English as the country’s “official” language.

Vance grew up in Ohio, largely raised by his grandparents, in a family shaped much differently than the one his policies seem to encourage. He wrote about living amid poverty and addiction in the bestselling “Hillbilly Elegy,” which was also made into a movie.

Convention-goers said many can relate to his personal story.

Penny Nance, the president and CEO of Concerned Women for America, a conservative group working to get more women out to vote to support Trump, said she sees in Vance a candidate who will connect to women’s concerns about cost of living increases given his background.

“I actually had the experience of as a kid going to the grocery store and having to put things back because I couldn’t afford to pay. Women all over this country know that at the end of the month, no matter what they’re told by their leaders ,if they have less money in their checking account, they can’t pay their bills,” Nance said. “I love that JD Vance has experienced that, he knows.”

Concerned Women for America is launching a 12-state battleground tour in a pink bus emblazoned with, “She Prays, She Votes.”

Tamara Stephan of Buffalo, New York, echoed similar thoughts, saying that Vance can relate to many Americans because he “has struggled with money. His family has struggled with money.. He’s not just saying it as a talking point.”

Victoria said that Vance’s background as someone who previously rejected Trump gave her confidence Vance would challenge him in the White House. Asked about Vance’s position on abortion, she said she had seen conflicting information in the press about his views.

Vance staunchly opposes abortion, though he has acknowledged that electoral politics might necessitate Republicans exploring exceptions to abortion bans. He has opposed them for rape or incest. He campaigned against a ballot measure approved by Ohio voters last year that added abortion rights to the state constitution and voted against a Democratic bill to ensure access to in vitro fertilization (IVF). He has said “the childless left” should not be making decisions about the country’s future and lamented the misery of “childless cat ladies.”

Vance has said on the social media site X that he believes universal child care is a “massive subsidy to the lifestyle preferences of the affluent over the preferences of the middle and working class” and called it “class war against normal people.” He has also suggested that couples should stay in unhappy marriages for their children’s benefit.

Democrats, reproductive rights groups and LGBTQ+ organizations have seized on Vance’s record as being further to the right than that of Trump, who has on key issues such as medication abortion and contraception been opaque about his beliefs and plans for a second administration. Many of them believe that Trump’s decision to pick Vance will only highlight the contrast between the two parties on issues that affect women and LGBTQ+ people. Vance attacks diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) programs, childless women and abortion access; Vice President Kamala Harris is a woman of color who has made reproductive rights a central issue and is a stepmother to two. Harris and Vance are expected to go head-to-head in a vice presidential debate this summer.

In the two days following Trump’s selection of Vance, a group of women leaders quickly formed to both contrast his platform with that of Harris and defend the vice president against what they called an expected “barrage of lies and disinformation.”

Organized by EMILYs List, which backs Democratic women who support abortion rights, and the National Women’s Law Center Action Fund, the coalition also includes women leading groups such as the Service Employees International Union, Planned Parenthood Action, the AAPI Victory Fund, Voto Latino and the American Federation of Teachers.

EMILYs List President Jessica Mackler called Harris a “stark contrast” to Vance, who has a “far-right, anti-choice agenda.”

“Republicans attack the vice president because they know what we know: she is a powerful messenger and asset to the ticket, while Vance is simply Project 2025 in candidate form,” she said in a statement.

Project 2025 is a blueprint for the next administration offered by the conservative Heritage Foundation. Trump has tried to distance himself from the far-right agenda but has praised the group’s work on it. Many Project 2025 architects served in his first administration. Vance has earned a 93 percent lifetime score from Heritage Action for America, the advocacy arm of the Heritage Foundation, during his short tenure in elected politics. The average score for a Republican senator is 61 percent.

Ruth Smith, 50, who traveled to the RNC from West Bloomfield, New York, said she’s planning to dive more deeply into Vance’s positions and past comments. Vance wasn’t at the top of her list — she doesn’t know too much about him — but trusts Trump’s decision.

“We thought maybe it would be Sarah Huckabee Sanders. Someone that’s a female, someone that may be a minority. But I said, you know what? He knows what’s going to be the best for the country,” said Smith, who is a member of the New York State Republican Women’s Federation.