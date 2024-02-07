It’s a critical election year, and the work of our democracy is still unfinished. At The 19th, it’s our job to examine the work yet to be done and understand who’s being left out. That’s why we’re excited to announce that Editor-at-Large Errin Haines is hosting a new podcast called The Amendment to shed new light on our politics.

It’s the inaugural podcast from The 19th, and we’re thrilled to be partnering with Wonder Media Network.

The Amendment launches February 14, 2024, and each episode will feature a conversation between Haines and a prominent guest to discuss the state of American democracy and power structures through the lens of race and gender. At the end of every show, Haines will give us an “asterisk” — a brief acknowledgment of a moment in our politics or culture when those lenses have been ignored.

The Amendment podcast will draw on Errin’s decades of reporting on politics, race and gender to help listeners better understand our country. Errin is a co-founder of The 19th, and The Amendment podcast is an extension of work done in The Amendment newsletter, which she writes every other week.

The Amendment will add to Wonder Media Network’s slate of more than a dozen original programs that elevate underrepresented voices, including the award-winning Womanica, Teaching Texas, and I Was Never There.

Subscribe to The Amendment on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube or wherever you get your podcasts.