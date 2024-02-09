This Black History Month, we’re telling the untold stories of women, women of color and LGBTQ+ people. Subscribe to our daily newsletter.

The official theme for this year’s Black History Month is African Americans and the Arts. As a nonprofit newsroom dedicated to gender, politics and policy, The 19th probably isn’t the first publication you think of when you consider the arts or arts coverage.

But if you take an expansive view of the arts, and their impact on every aspect of our lives, themes emerge that are at the heart of who we are as a newsroom: art as resistance, as representation, as a means to document our struggles for equity and justice.

This Black History Month, our coverage will explore the ways that African-American arts show up in Black culture and the larger, evolving American story.

The 19th staff reflects on Black History Month

The theme of this year’s celebration, “African Americans and the Arts,” evokes memories of our families, our childhoods and the contributions Black people have made to American culture.

Contributions to our culture

Half of Black women will experience hair loss during their lives. Bridget Alem, owner of Lady B Salon in Dallas, Texas, is breaking the stigma and closing gaps to care through education and empathy.

Our cherished rituals

The 19th’s creative director, Clarice Bajkowski, shares the importance of passing down Black culinary traditions, offering a glimpse into preserving her grandmother’s wealth of cultural knowledge.