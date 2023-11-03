The 19th is excited to welcome Michelle Rivera as our first senior program coordinator for the Frances Ellen Watkins Harper Fellowships, which seek to create meaningful pipelines for those historically excluded from U.S. newsrooms.

Rivera will provide dedicated administrative and operational support to the fellowship, partnering with teams across The 19th on key fellowship activities, including recruitment, data management and documentation, event and training coordination, communications, program evaluation and other logistics.

Rivera comes to The 19th with almost a decade of experience in fellowship program management, nonprofit program coordination, and student and foster care support. Driven by her commitment to journalism and mental health advocacy, she was most recently interim senior associate director of The Rosalynn Carter Fellowships for Mental Health Journalism and Media at The Carter Center, where she previously served as senior program associate.

Rivera’s career journey began in social work in New York City, where she provided college readiness and psychological support to youth in foster care. In her role as a live-in case manager, she ensured that students received financial and mental health support needed for their college success. She has also served as program manager at Unconventional International, which connects young women peacebuilders with a community of peers and tools to foster growth and well-being.

At World Vision, a nonprofit that provides humanitarian assistance to children worldwide, Rivera traveled to Amman, Jordan, and worked closely with journalists and storytellers to share the stories of families that the organization supported. Her storytelling endeavors extended to her family’s home country of Colombia, where she lived with and interviewed rural farmers to explore the post-peace agreement landscape in the country.

Before completing her first master’s degree in global affairs with a focus on gender studies and international conflict resolution from New York University, Rivera interned at the United Nations’ International Labour Organization, where she authored policy briefs and engaged in negotiations concerning ethical and just work environments on a global scale.

Drawing on her extensive policy and nonprofit project management experience, Rivera is now pursuing a master’s in business administration with a focus on social impact and strategy. Her mission is to expand her skill set and expertise, furthering her commitment to make a positive difference in the world.

Please join us in welcoming Michelle to the team!