We are thrilled to welcome Tyler Fisher as The 19th’s new chief technology officer. Tyler has spent a decade as a technologist at the intersection of journalism and technology, creating new publishing platforms, innovative forms of visual storytelling and robust civic data infrastructure. In his new role, he will lead The 19th’s burgeoning engineering team and work to co-create a vision for how our organization applies technology to meet our mission.

Beginning his career at NPR, Tyler found a strong sense of mission in his work with the Visuals Team, pushing the organization forward not only with unique visual stories but also thoughtful measures of success, proving that captivating digital storytelling could also grow membership.

Tyler’s desire to tackle industry-level concerns led him to co-found the Tiny News Collective, a nonprofit that promotes media diversity by making it easier for people from underrepresented communities to create local news organizations. As the founding director of technology, Tyler architected a custom publishing platform built for simplicity and speed. Tiny News continues to grow, serving over a dozen local news organizations, and Tyler continues to serve on the board.

During stints at The Washington Post and Politico, Tyler built comprehensive election results reporting systems, providing readers with fast and accurate information at critical moments in American democracy. Tyler has a deep knowledge of the American voting process and has worked to democratize civic data whenever he has had the opportunity. At Politico, he helped launch POLITICO Civic, an open-source election data management system.

Throughout his career, Tyler has worked with a spirit of openness, sharing knowledge and democratizing access to civic information equitably. He looks forward to working in that same spirit at The 19th, supporting a platform that helps The 19th’s audience participate in democracy and spreads the 19th’s journalism to new communities.

Please join us in welcoming Tyler to our team!