Breaking news about ‘Breaking the News,’ a documentary on The 19th’s early years: You don’t have to wait too much longer to see it.

The film will premiere nationally on PBS on Monday, Feb. 19 — President’s Day. Mark your calendars.

It’s also making its way to film festivals across a dozen other U.S. cities in the fall and early winter; find out if it’s coming to a city near you. The film’s hometown premiere, in Austin, is Nov. 1, and there are still a few tickets left.

But for a sneak peek, you can watch the official trailer now.