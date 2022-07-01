Everything we do at The 19th is in service of our audiences — informing them and engaging with them. To that end, we’re thrilled to announce the hire of our first audience engagement editor, Julie Bogen. Julie, who joins us from Silver Spring, Maryland, brings nearly a decade of experience in on-and-off platform storytelling, sharp journalistic instincts, a commitment to improving workflow and deep empathy for the teams she works with.

Julie’s career began at Refinery29 as a social media assistant, where she helped run Facebook and Twitter accounts while integrating social strategy into the wider organization. She established the company’s first direct pipeline between Pinterest search trends and newsroom story planning. She also took joy in writing for young millennial women — everything from beauty reviews and how-tos to personal essays about becoming part of a military family.

Later, as a social media manager at Vox.com, Julie ran two main social accounts and worked closely with the audio team on podcast distribution strategy. She focused on producing reader- and SEO-driven journalism, successfully pitched a regular “Women in the Midterms” section for Apple News and represented the social team at industry conferences. She was also a member of the Vox Media Union bargaining committee.

More recently, as a senior editor for The Atlantic’s audience team, Julie oversaw distribution of some of the organization’s most ambitious journalism and managed infrastructure and execution for many of the team’s most creative audience endeavors. She’s been most proud of developing the audience team’s first comprehensive promotion template for major launches, reporting on the struggles facing military families and mothers, approving engagement strategies for podcasts and live events, and acting as deputy team leader.

As a military spouse, mother and journalist, Julie’s life reflects her values: caring for others and making noise about how to do it better. She has bylines in Vox.com, The Atlantic, Refinery29, Cosmopolitan, Racked, Paste and Teen Vogue. She loves Succession, Saturday Night Live and The Great. You can follow her on Twitter @JaBogen.

Please join us in welcoming Julie to our newsroom!