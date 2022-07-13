Minimum salary: $90,000

Location: Austin, TX, or Remote

Reports to: Chief Technology Officer

The 19th is hiring an experienced, knowledgeable web applications engineer to help us build and grow the web platform for our growing nonprofit news organization.

In this role, you will work closely with a cross-functional group of journalists, designers, product managers and engineers to advance our mission to empower those we serve — particularly women, women of color and the LGBTQ+ community — with the information, resources and community they need to be equal participants in our democracy. You will work most closely with our CTO and product engineer to continue to develop our WordPress-based web platform, kickstart our open-source strategy, support decentralized republishing of our content and build tools to support our newsroom.

Responsibilities include:

Build elegant front-end interfaces with an eye on accessibility and inclusivity.

Write back-end code both inside and outside of the WordPress framework.

Write code and configure infrastructure to improve our security and site performance.

Identify and respond appropriately to production problems.

Stay on top of new technologies and developments that may affect our platform and mission.

Propose, design and execute scrappy solutions based on available time and resources, in collaboration with the technology team and incorporating feedback from cross-functional stakeholders.

Write clear engineering specifications and review with clear, constructive comments

Partner closely with related teams to ensure implemented software meets business, technology architecture, and performance goals.

Provide timely, substantive feedback on code written by peers.

Non-essential functions (as capacity permits):

Participating in brainstorming and design thinking sessions across the organization.

Participating in culture building, inclusive decision making and bringing ideas to different parts of our work to help us improve as an organization, such as by helping onboard new team members or participating in our hiring process.

Participating in team, organizational and individual relationship building, and professional development throughout the year.

Relevant skills include:

3+ years experience building cross-platform web applications using web standards.

Technical experience with: 3+ years writing stand-alone PHP 7+, ideally including WordPress and WordPress plugins 3+ years writing modern JavaScript/TypeScript, including use of Webpack and Babel 2+ years writing modern CSS and SASS 3+ years integrating with external APIs 3+ years experience with source code management in Git 2+ years working with package managers like npm and Composer 2+ years experience with unit testing and test frameworks like Jest and PHPUnit 1+ years writing tasks using CI/CD pipelines like GitHub Actions, CircleCI, or similar

Ability to identify bottlenecks and optimize code for execution speed.

Ability to communicate directly with stakeholders about product changes and delivery in an accessible way.

Understanding of open source and Creative Commons licensing and ability to articulate the differences between licenses.

We know there are great candidates who might not check all these boxes or who possess important skills we haven’t thought of. If that’s you, don’t hesitate to apply and tell us about yourself. We also encourage members of traditionally underrepresented communities to apply, including people of color, LGBTQ+ people and people with disabilities.

Benefits

Vacation Time Off (20 days per year)

Sick Time Off (10 days per year)

Personal Days (6 days per year)

Holidays (17 days in 2022)

Paid Family Leave (100% up to 6 months)

Caregiver leave (100% up to 4 months)

401(k) Plan (up to 3.5% matching on 6% contribution)

Flexible Spending Plan (for qualifying medical or child care expenses)

Health, vision, and dental insurance (100% for employee / 60% for dependents)

Professional Development Stipends

Wellness & Work From Home Reimbursement Benefits

Long Term and Short Term Disability insurance

Life insurance

How to apply

(Note: We are not accepting résumés or applications via email; apply here.)

Interested candidates should apply here by August 14 at Midnight CT. Have questions about this position? Contact [email protected]