Salary range: $225-260K

Employment type: Full-time W-4 employment with full benefits

Location: Remote – Anywhere (U.S.)

Reports to: CEO

Travel requirements: 6-8 trips per year

The 19th seeks a vice president to lead the organization’s financial sustainability, enabling the delivery of critical independent journalism at the intersection of gender, politics and policy.

The VP will serve as the CEO’s business and strategic partner, scaling up the organization’s fundraising capacity and leading many of The 19th’s non-journalism functions, including development, finance and budgeting.

They will directly manage the chief financial officer, chief development officer and editor-at-large and work in close partnership with the rest of The 19th’s senior leadership team. The VP will report to the CEO.

The VP must be a champion of and evangelist for The 19th’s journalism, for an independent press, for gender and racial equity, and for civic participation. They must live and breathe our mission of engaging women and LGBTQ+ people, particularly those from underrepresented communities, more deeply and equitably in our democracy.

The VP will be responsible for forging relationships with and bringing new major donors into The 19th’s fold, as well as playing a lead role in building our pipeline of new major gifts and foundation relationships. They will provide high-level, strategic oversight of our annual budget and expenses. They will evangelize for the 19th brand in public, on the events stage and on fundraising swings nationwide. And they will also be a key participant in The 19th’s strategic planning process.

The 19th’s VP must have strong financial acumen, leadership experience in business or nonprofits, and demonstrated experience raising millions of dollars annually from institutional foundations and high-net-worth individuals and families. They must help establish our financial trajectory, taking a balanced approach to growth while critically evaluating our expenses and possible efficiencies.

The VP must be a sophisticated communicator who can clearly articulate The 19th’s role in our media landscape and our democracy and use those skills to grow our fundraising and our audience.

And they must be flexible. The 19th’s business model today isn’t what it was four years ago, and it may not be the same four years from now. As the media landscape, news delivery and news funding changes rapidly, the VP must remain nimble, innovative and creative.

Most of all, they must have a track record of democratic leadership; of rigorous and data-driven decision-making; of honesty, integrity and transparency; and of building trusting, warm and empathetic relationships with their colleagues.

Responsibilities include

Collaborating with the CEO and senior leadership team to set annual goals and monitor progress toward them

Building and expanding on The 19th’s reputation through speaking engagements, public appearances, brand-building opportunities, strategic relationships, and several big-swing fundraising trips annually

Making smart, ethical and data-driven business decisions while preserving the editorial independence of our newsgathering operation

Generating millions of dollars in diversified revenue annually from philanthropy, corporate sponsorship and membership

Providing mentorship, support and leadership for direct reports including our chief financial officer, chief development officer and editor-at-large

Playing a lead role in new major donor cultivation and stewardship of existing major donors (those $100K and above) in collaboration with our development team

Leading our high-level financial strategy and promoting disciplined fiscal management throughout the organization in collaboration with our finance team

Identifying and pursuing opportunities for revenue generation and cost savings

Working with our senior leadership team, staff and board to help craft The 19th’s first strategic plan

Establishing and nurturing a relationship of trust, candor, equity and transparency across the organization

Cultivating an organizational culture that promotes diversity, equity, empathy, and belonging, and that creates brave spaces for difficult subjects and radical candor

Promoting a culture of experimentation, entrepreneurship and reinvention across our business strategy

Ensuring the completion and accuracy of key financial records, state nonprofit filings and banking paperwork

Skills required

A track record as an effective business or nonprofit leader, including effectively managing multimillion-dollar budgets and allocating resources

Demonstrated skill in generating millions of dollars annually in revenue for a mission-driven organization or cause

Experience managing senior leaders and high-level teams

Experience using data and analytics to drive strategic decisions

Professional or personal experience in advancing gender and/or racial equity

A passion for journalism and media and the role it plays in the preservation of democracy

Experience in organizational and strategic planning

High-profile relationships across relevant organizations, industries or politics that can be leveraged in support of The 19th’s partnerships, live events or fundraising

The ability to build, coach and retain diverse teams and to cultivate a culture of respect, equity, community and belonging

Stellar written, verbal and interpersonal communication skills — plus the ability to deeply listen

A deep understanding of — or willingness to learn — media industry trends, journalistic ethics, and integrity

The ability to pivot, adapt and evolve along with a changing industry

Familiarity with Google Suite (Gmail, calendar, docs, slides), Slack and Zoom; experience with a revenue-tracking CRM is a bonus (we use Virtuous)

We know there are great candidates who might not check all these boxes or who possess important skills we haven’t thought of. If that’s you, don’t hesitate to apply and tell us about yourself. We also encourage members of traditionally underrepresented communities to apply, including people of color, LGBTQ people and people with disabilities.

Benefits

Vacation Time Off (20 days per year)

Sick Time Off (10 days per year)

Personal Days (6 days per year)

Holidays (17 days in 2022)

Paid Family Leave (100% up to 6 months)

Caregiver leave (100% up to 4 months)

401(k) Plan (up to 3.5% matching on 6% contribution)

Flexible Spending Plan (for qualifying medical or child care expenses)

Health Savings Account

Health, vision, and dental insurance (100% for employee / 60% for dependents)

Professional Development Stipends

Wellness & Work From Home reimbursement benefits

Long Term and Short Term Disability insurance

Life insurance

How to apply

(Note: We are not accepting résumés or applications via email; apply here.)

Interested candidates should apply here by May 15 at 9 AM CT. Have questions about this position? Contact [email protected].