Salary range: $68,425 – $92,575 annually

Location: Remote – Anywhere (U.S.)

Reports to: Chief Executive Officer (CEO)

The 19th is seeking an executive assistant to advance the efficiency and effectiveness of our executive office, and to facilitate smooth interactions and communication between the CEO and both internal and external stakeholders with a high degree of professionalism.

The executive assistant will act as the primary point of contact between the CEO, staff, donors and other stakeholders, managing and prioritizing the CEO’s calendar to optimize her time, and coordinating across departments and the 19th’s board of directors to ensure smooth workflows.

They will handle the CEO’s daily and long-term needs, including calendaring, travel and event planning, inbox management, donor research, proofreading, board logistics and deliverables, budgeting, expense reports, and other details.

The executive assistant will work to anticipate and resolve administrative issues before they occur, and provide solutions to challenges that arise in the executive office.

The ideal candidate for this position is highly organized and detail-oriented, a self-starter, an excellent writer, exercises good judgment in complex situations, and is committed to advancing the mission of the organization through support of the CEO.

Primary responsibilities include:

Calendaring and scheduling across multiple time zones, from cross-departmental meetings to Zoom calls with donors

Managing inboxes, screening and responding to emails, and prioritizing timely follow-up communications

Drafting written communications, including email messaging, social media copy, meeting agendas and minutes, all-staff communications, membership appeals and other planning memos

Preparing fundraising and event trip itineraries, booking travel and meal reservations, and sending meeting reminders

Filing detailed and timely expense reports

Coordinating meeting prep, including building agendas and slide decks from existing templates, collecting meeting notes, and documenting action items and deliverables across platforms

Research and data entry, including adding call notes and donor pledges to our CRM or compiling data for reports or presentations

Assisting with 19th Board of Directors communications, outreach, slides, scheduling and meeting materials, and maintaining board directories and records

Organizing and maintaining executive files and documents, and handling sensitive information carefully

Coordinating across departments to ensure tasks are completely and communicated

Traveling once or twice a year to support the CEO at annual board retreats or fundraising events

Managing CEO thank you notes, gifts and other duties as needed

Non-essential functions (as capacity permits):

Participating in culture-building, inclusive decision-making, and bringing ideas to different parts of our work to help us improve as an organization, such as helping to onboard new team members or participating in our hiring process.

Participating in team, organizational and individual relationship-building and professional development throughout the year.

Relevant skills include:



3+ years supporting an upper-level executive or similar experience

Excellent verbal and written communication skills

Familiarity with Google Suite (gmail, calendar, docs, slides) and tools like Slack, Zoom, Expensify and Virtuous (or comparable CRM)

Demonstrated ability to work independently as well as within a team

Highly organized and meticulous with the ability to manage multiple priorities and deliver assignments on time

Strong interpersonal skills and ability to create positive, long-term working relationships

Flexible and able to pivot as needed

A proactive approach to time-management

Ability to handle sensitive or confidential information with discretion

We know there are great candidates who might not check all these boxes or who possess important skills we haven’t thought of. If that’s you, don’t hesitate to apply and tell us about yourself. We also encourage members of traditionally underrepresented communities to apply, including people of color, LGBTQ+ people and people with disabilities.

Benefits:

Vacation Time Off (20 days per year)

Sick Time Off (10 days per year)

Personal Days (6 days per year)

Paid Holidays (20 days in 2024)

Paid Family Leave (100% up to 6 months)

Caregiver leave (100% up to 4 months)

401(k) Plan (up to 3.5% matching on 6% contribution)

Flexible Spending Plan (for qualifying medical or dependent care expenses)

Health Savings Account

Health, vision, and dental insurance (100% for employee / 60% for dependents)

Professional Development Stipend

Wellness & Work From Home Stipends

Long Term and Short Term Disability insurance

Life insurance

How to apply:

(Note: We are not accepting résumés or applications via email; apply here.)

Interested candidates should apply here by February 5 at 9 AM CT. Have questions about this position? Contact [email protected].