Contract WordPress Developer

- Rate: $100/hour
- Hours: Up to 20 hours per week
- Contract duration: Three months: Aug. 1 – Oct. 31, 2024, with potential to extend
- Location: Remote US only
- Expected Contract Total: Up to $24,000
- Applications Due: Jul 19, 2024
Scope of work
The 19th is seeking a part-time WordPress developer to assist our engineering team with CMS and full-stack feature development, code review and maintenance of our WordPress site.
Deliverables include
- Building WordPress blocks, posts, pages and more using PHP, Advanced Custom Fields, Timber, Twig and Sass (may occasionally require vanilla Javascript)
- Collaborating with a product designer and product manager to understand feature designs and requirements
- Ensuring website features are built in compliance with performance and accessibility standards
- Writing custom PHP to help power site infrastructure and advanced site features
- Updating or installing new plugins and dependencies
- Participating in and contributing to thoughtful code review with other developers
- Collaborating with other developers to tackle website bugs and site outages
- Collaborate with developers and product team members on quality assurance measures and browser testing for new features
- Attending a weekly check-in and being available during some regular business hours each week, which can be established during the hiring process
Skills required
- 3+ years of experience in full-stack WordPress or PHP development
- Experience using frontend templating languages and modern CSS frameworks
- Experience collaborating with and taking feedback from designers and other developers
- An aptitude for writing clean, efficient, well-documented code
- Familiarity with website performance and accessibility standards
- Ability to review and provide thoughtful, clear feedback on code from other developers in a timely manner
- Ability to manage and communicate clearly about time-sensitive priorities and deadlines
- Bonus: Experience with CDNs and website security measures a plus
How to apply
Interested candidates should apply here by 5 p.m. CT on July 19, 2024. Have questions about this position? Email Abby Blachman at [email protected]. (Note: We are not accepting résumés or applications via email; apply here.)