Contract WordPress Developer

  • Rate: $100/hour
  • Hours: Up to 20 hours per week
  • Contract duration: Three months: Aug. 1 – Oct. 31, 2024, with potential to extend
  • Location: Remote US only
  • Expected Contract Total: Up to $24,000
  • Applications Due: Jul 19, 2024

Scope of work

The 19th is seeking a part-time WordPress developer to assist our engineering team with CMS and full-stack feature development, code review and maintenance of our WordPress site.

Deliverables include

  • Building WordPress blocks, posts, pages and more using PHP, Advanced Custom Fields, Timber, Twig and Sass (may occasionally require vanilla Javascript)
  • Collaborating with a product designer and product manager to understand feature designs and requirements
  • Ensuring website features are built in compliance with performance and accessibility standards
  • Writing custom PHP to help power site infrastructure and advanced site features
  • Updating or installing new plugins and dependencies
  • Participating in and contributing to thoughtful code review with other developers
  • Collaborating with other developers to tackle website bugs and site outages
  • Collaborate with developers and product team members on quality assurance measures and browser testing for new features
  • Attending a weekly check-in and being available during some regular business hours each week, which can be established during the hiring process

Skills required

  • 3+ years of experience in full-stack WordPress or PHP development
  • Experience using frontend templating languages and modern CSS frameworks
  • Experience collaborating with and taking feedback from designers and other developers
  • An aptitude for writing clean, efficient, well-documented code
  • Familiarity with website performance and accessibility standards
  • Ability to review and provide thoughtful, clear feedback on code from other developers in a timely manner
  • Ability to manage and communicate clearly about time-sensitive priorities and deadlines
  • Bonus: Experience with CDNs and website security measures a plus

How to apply

Interested candidates should apply here by 5 p.m. CT on July 19, 2024. Have questions about this position? Email Abby Blachman at [email protected]. (Note: We are not accepting résumés or applications via email; apply here.)

The 19th
The 19th is a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt organization. Our stories are free to republish in accordance with these guidelines.