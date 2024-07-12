Contract WordPress Developer

Rate: $100/hour

Scope of work

The 19th is seeking a part-time WordPress developer to assist our engineering team with CMS and full-stack feature development, code review and maintenance of our WordPress site.

Deliverables include

Building WordPress blocks, posts, pages and more using PHP, Advanced Custom Fields, Timber, Twig and Sass (may occasionally require vanilla Javascript)

Collaborating with a product designer and product manager to understand feature designs and requirements

Ensuring website features are built in compliance with performance and accessibility standards

Writing custom PHP to help power site infrastructure and advanced site features

Updating or installing new plugins and dependencies

Participating in and contributing to thoughtful code review with other developers

Collaborating with other developers to tackle website bugs and site outages

Collaborate with developers and product team members on quality assurance measures and browser testing for new features

Attending a weekly check-in and being available during some regular business hours each week, which can be established during the hiring process

Skills required

3+ years of experience in full-stack WordPress or PHP development

Experience using frontend templating languages and modern CSS frameworks

Experience collaborating with and taking feedback from designers and other developers

An aptitude for writing clean, efficient, well-documented code

Familiarity with website performance and accessibility standards

Ability to review and provide thoughtful, clear feedback on code from other developers in a timely manner

Ability to manage and communicate clearly about time-sensitive priorities and deadlines

Bonus: Experience with CDNs and website security measures a plus

How to apply

Interested candidates should apply here by 5 p.m. CT on July 19, 2024. Have questions about this position? Email Abby Blachman at [email protected]. (Note: We are not accepting résumés or applications via email; apply here.)