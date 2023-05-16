We’re hiring a Chief Technology Officer

Salary range: $165,000 – $200,000

Location: Remote (US)

Reports to: Publisher

Application deadline: June 26, 2023 at 5PM CT

The 19th* is hiring a Chief Technology Officer to lead the organization’s growing team of engineers and co-create a vision for how our organization applies technology to meet our mission. As CTO, you will grow and maintain the tech stack and infrastructure for our growing nonprofit news organization. You will also manage the deployment of technology resources to support 19th* stakeholders, including editorial, operations, product and revenue teams; readers and subscribers; and other external supporters and partners. You will vet all existing and proposed technologies to ensure that internal and external platforms operate efficiently and securely, in alignment with organizational goals. And you will support our burgeoning engineering team as a leader who can offer practical solutions and hands-on guidance, as well as strategic vision and direction.

Primary responsibilities include:

Own site security, stability and performance metrics (communicating regularly to key stakeholders); Ensure site infrastructure is optimized for maximum reach and accessibility on third-party platforms

Leverage user feedback, knowledge of industry trends and platform analytics to identify, prioritize and assign system enhancements and bug fixes

Evaluate technical requests from editorial, operations, product and revenue teams. Communicate constraints, tradeoffs and priorities

Own and expand on our code standards, code review and quality assurance processes to increase efficiency and minimize technical debt

Grow a team of engineers and lead them in feature development and debugging best practices.

Manage technology budget and contractor resources

Own relationships with software and hardware technology vendors

Train staff in security protocols and best practices

Non-essential functions (as capacity permits):

Participating in culture building, inclusive decision making and bringing ideas to different parts of our work to help us improve as an organization, such as by helping onboard new team members or participating in our hiring process.

Participating in team, organizational and individual relationship building, and professional development throughout the year.

Relevant skills include:

5+ years of experience owning site infrastructure and leading technology teams

Expert knowledge of our code stack, including WordPress, Cloudflare, Docker, Webpack, GitHub, Mailchimp, Google App Engine, and JavaScript, or comparable technologies

A track record of leading improvements to site speed, technical SEO and accessibility

Established relationships with engineers in the news industry

Ability to communicate and collaborate with a wide range of teams, from editorial to audience to events to product to revenue

We know there are great candidates who might not check all these boxes or who possess important skills we haven’t thought of. If that’s you, don’t hesitate to apply and tell us about yourself. We also encourage members of traditionally underrepresented communities to apply, including people of color, LGBTQ people and people with disabilities.

Benefits

Vacation time off (20 days per year)

Sick time off (10 days per year)

Personal time off (6 days per year)

Holidays (18 days on average)

Paid family leave (100% up to 6 months)

Caregiver leave (100% up to 4 months)

401(k) plan (up to 3.5% matching on 6% contribution)

Flexible Spending Plan (for qualifying medical or child care expenses)

Health Savings Account

Health, vision, and dental insurance (100% for employee / 60% for dependents)

Professional development stipends

Wellness and work from home reimbursement benefits

Long term and short term disability insurance

Life insurance

How to apply

Interested candidates should apply here by June 26, 2023 at 5PM CT. Have questions about this position? Contact [email protected] (Note: We are not accepting résumés or applications via email; apply here.)