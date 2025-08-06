Gift Acceptance Policy

The 19th solicits and accepts funding that supports its mission, programs and events. We maintain full authority over our editorial content, preserving a strict firewall between revenue sources and newsroom decisions to protect our journalistic and business integrity.

We accept gifts, grants and sponsorships from individuals, foundations, partnerships, corporations and other entities. However, our journalism is produced independently and remains free from donor influence. Acceptance of financial support does not constitute implied or actual endorsement of any donor or sponsor, or their products, services or opinions.

All of the money The 19th raises goes back into our journalism. The 19th may consider funding to support the coverage of specific topics, but we maintain full editorial control. We do not grant donors the right to review or influence editorial content.

To promote transparency, The 19th publicly discloses donors on our website. We reserve the right to publicly share donor names and contribution amounts on our website or in other materials, at our discretion. Any named donor or sponsor who has given $25,000 or more to The 19th and is mentioned in a story will be clearly identified within that story.

The 19th accepts anonymous gifts that support our mission, guided by key policies that protect transparency and integrity. These gifts are accepted only for general operating support, not for specific projects, and the identities of those donors are not shared with our editorial team. Anonymous gifts do not comprise a significant portion of our funding; in accordance with industry best practices, we limit such contributions to no more than 15% of our annual operating revenue.

All anonymous gifts are held to the same ethical and editorial standards as publicly acknowledged donations. We will not accept any anonymous contribution that we would decline if it were made publicly.

Accepted forms of support include:

Monetary gifts (via check, credit card, ACH or other standard payment methods)

Bequests and other planned gifts

Appreciated securities – stocks or other investments

In-kind donations of goods or services

The 19th reserves the right to decline any gift that:

Compromises the integrity, independence or mission of the organization

Violates local, state or federal laws

Imposes an undue burden or obligation on the organization

The 19th does not provide legal, financial or tax advice to donors. Donors are encouraged to seek independent professional advice in matters related to their charitable giving.

Employees of The 19th may not accept personal gifts beyond a minimal value from any company, individual or institution that could have an interest in The 19th’s reporting or coverage.