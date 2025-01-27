The 19th Endowment Campaign

In Jan. 2025, in conjunction with our fifth anniversary, we created an endowment fund and launched a 3-year campaign to fortify the fund and strengthen our resources for the future.

(Kelsey Robinson)

Why an endowment? An endowment fund provides a consistent source of income and a new revenue stream for The 19th. It is more than a financial resource — it’s a commitment to stability, independence and sustainability. The 19th’s quasi-endowment fund will generate interest income while preserving the principal.

Our mission, your legacy

At The 19th, our mission is to center the lived experiences of women and LGBTQ+ people in our reporting. We report with and for communities, with the goal to uplift, inspire and inform audiences that are historically underrepresented in American media. Your support now will help us grow and sustain this vital work, adapting to challenges as they arise.

The need

(Kelsey Robinson)

In a rapidly changing media landscape, reliance on traditional revenue streams can be unpredictable. Building a robust endowment ensures that:

Our mission endures . We can secure the resources we need to support our newsroom and continue our work.

. We can secure the resources we need to support our newsroom and continue our work. We stay independent . Unrestricted funds provide the freedom to innovate and respond quickly to emerging needs without compromising our values.

. Unrestricted funds provide the freedom to innovate and respond quickly to emerging needs without compromising our values. Your impact is lasting. Contributions to the endowment fund are an investment in the long-term success of The 19th.

Our goal, and how you can support

We aim to raise $20 million over the next three years to establish a sustainable fund that will generate annual income to support our operations and mission-critical initiatives. You could support the endowment in any of the following ways:

One-time gift : Make a direct contribution to the endowment fund.

: Make a direct contribution to the endowment fund. Multi-year pledge: Commit to giving a specific amount over a set period of time.

Commit to giving a specific amount over a set period of time. Planned giving: Include The 19th in your estate plan, such as through a bequest in your will.

Include The 19th in your estate plan, such as through a bequest in your will. Donate appreciated securities: Transfer stocks or other investments to The 19th.

(Kelsey Robinson)

Join us in securing The 19th’s future

Your commitment today helps secure a sustainable future for The 19th. Join us in our mission to engage more inclusive audiences, to elevate more diverse voices and to make the news more representative.

To learn more or make a gift, email our development team at [email protected] or explore ways to give on our site.