Role details

Rate: $50/hour

Hours: Up to 20 hours per week

Contract duration: July 01 – Dec 31, with potential to renew for 2026

Location: Remote (US only)

Expected Contract Total: Up to $26,000

Applications Due: June 09 at 5p.m. CT

Scope of work

The 19th is seeking a contract accountant to manage recurring financial workflows that ensure timely, accurate financial reporting. This role will be responsible for full-cycle accounting deliverables, including data entry, coding and reconciliations across systems. The ideal candidate is detail-oriented and people-focused, demonstrates exceptional Excel proficiency, and is experienced in managing month-end close processes from start to finish.

You’ll collaborate with the CFO to stay aligned on deliverables and timelines, with regular check-ins as needed. Strong communication skills and a proactive, solution-oriented approach are essential, as the work may involve interacting with staff across departments to resolve questions and ensure accuracy. You should be comfortable using our systems, which include QuickBooks Online; Google Drive; Virtuous CRM; Excel/Sheets (including macros); and platforms like Expensify, Bill.com or similar.

Projects include:

Managing defined components of six month-end close cycles. Specific deliverables include: Reviewing and entering an average of 10 accounts payable invoices per week, including W-9 collection, payment tracking and documentation review for contract compliance Processing up to 40 staff credit card reconciliations and expense reimbursement requests per month Recording Stripe, PayPal and ACH transactions Recording content licensing revenue Recording revenue from workplace giving and donation processing platforms (e.g., Benevity, YourCause, CyberGrants) Entering financial data into our CRM to ensure consistency across systems Creating invoices, as needed Completing monthly journal entries (e.g., prepaid expenses, revenue recognition) and performing balance sheet account reconciliations Updating departmental financial reports, including budget vs. actuals

Creating a mechanism to reconcile data across multiple databases

Creating and updating audit schedules

Providing 990 information for external accountants

Completing year-end 1099s and providing ad hoc financial analysis as requested

Other accounting projects as assigned (as mutually agreed upon)

Skills required

5+ years of experience in full-cycle accounting, preferably with nonprofit organizations;

Strong understanding of month-end close processes, internal controls and GAAP;

Advanced proficiency with QuickBooks Online and Excel/Sheets (including complex formulas and macros);

Familiarity with systems like Expensify and Bill.com;

Experience collaborating across teams and communicating clearly with non-finance staff;

An aptitude for clean, well-documented work with attention to detail and audit readiness;

Comfort with managing multiple priorities and meeting recurring deadlines with minimal oversight;

Experience with departmental or grant-based reporting is a plus.



How to apply

Interested candidates should apply by 5 p.m. CT on June 9, 2025. Have questions about this position? Email us at [email protected]. (Note: We are not accepting résumés or applications via email; apply here.)