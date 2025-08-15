We’re hiring an audience growth manager

Role details

Salary: $100,000.00 – $120,000.00

$100,000.00 – $120,000.00 Location: Remote (U.S. Only)

Remote (U.S. Only) Application deadline: September 8, 2025 at 12 p.m. CT

September 8, 2025 at 12 p.m. CT Department: Audience / Editorial

Audience / Editorial Reports to: Audience editor

Audience editor Travel requirements: 1-2 times per year

The 19th is hiring an audience growth manager to collaborate across departments and develop and execute an audience growth strategy to reach the women and LGBTQ+ people we aim to serve — particularly those excluded from the promise of the 19th Amendment.

As a member of the audience team in a bridge role, a person who sits at an intersection of many functions and plays a major role in bringing them together, you will be responsible for leading cross-functional strategies to grow The 19th’s brand awareness, total journalism reach and newsletter subscribers. You’ll primarily work with editorial, creative, communications and impact team members to find compelling ways to communicate the unique value of The 19th’s journalism, brand and products to new audiences, while maintaining journalistic integrity and brand voice. You’ll design and execute data-informed distribution plans for our journalism, products and projects, help implement a strategy for partnering with independent creators and maintain paid marketing campaigns.

This role is positioned in the newsroom to strategically align The 19th’s growth efforts with how we connect and engage with our audiences through our journalism in various formats.

Responsibilities

Design and implement organic and paid marketing strategies for achieving annual audience growth goals for brand awareness, total journalism reach and newsletter subscribers, seeing projects through from ideation to execution and measurement.

Collaborate with creative, audience, communications and product teams to develop and implement growth campaigns designed to resonate with specific audience segments across owned products and distributed platforms, promoting initiatives like events, fellow recruitment, membership drives and new product launches.

Implement and optimize ongoing paid marketing initiatives — including search, social, newsletter and audio campaigns — to promote The 19th’s brand, journalism and products.

Co-design and implement a partnership strategy for independent creators, coordinating internal stakeholders and external partners on partner agreements, content, distribution and measurement plans.

Write accurate and engaging campaign copy for organic and paid placements, using The 19th’s unique brand voice and tone guides.

Track and analyze an advertising budget alongside audience metrics to make data-informed decisions.

Help monitor platform trends to make strategic recommendations for reaching and attracting new audiences.

Respond promptly to security or brand issues with our ads during — and, on infrequent occasions, outside of — typical business hours.

Maintain processes and documentation to improve marketing operations

Other relevant duties as assigned.

Non-essential functions (as capacity permits)

Participating in culture building and inclusive decision making, as well as bringing ideas to different parts of our work to help us improve as an organization, such as by helping onboard new team members or participating in our hiring process.

Participating in team, organizational and individual relationship building and professional development throughout the year.

Relevant skills

At least 4 years growing audiences for journalism.

Be a creative thinker who understands the power of journalism and seeks out innovative ways to connect the right information with the right audiences.

Experience leading collaborations at the intersection of marketing, audience, editorial, creative, product and public relations.

Direct experience with: executing distribution and lead generation campaigns across platforms, such as social, search, email, website and audio; managing effective advertisements on Meta, Google, LinkedIn and other platforms, such as Spotify; writing compelling copy for different platforms that adheres to style and brand guidelines and platform best practices; analyzing data through a mix of tools, like GA4, Parsely, Apple News and MailChimp.

Excellent verbal and written communication skills to thrive in a remote work environment. Comfort communicating directly with stakeholders and partners.

Track record of meeting deadlines and managing multiple projects with various stakeholders at once.

Proficient with audience metrics and maintaining a simple budget. Able to set and track crucial data across various projects.

We know there are great candidates who might not check all these boxes or who possess important skills we haven’t thought of. If that’s you, don’t hesitate to apply and tell us about yourself. We also encourage members of traditionally underrepresented communities to apply, including people of color, LGBTQ people and people with disabilities.

Benefits

Vacation time off (20 days per year)

Sick time off (10 days per year)

Personal time off (6 days per year)

Holidays (18 days on average)

Paid family leave (100% up to 6 months)

Caregiver leave (100% up to 4 months)

401(k) plan (up to 3.5% matching on 6% contribution)

Flexible Spending Plan (for qualifying medical or child care expenses)

Health Savings Account

Health, vision, and dental insurance (100% for employee / 60% for dependents)

Professional development stipends

Wellness and work-from-home reimbursement benefits

Long-term and short-term disability insurance

Life insurance

How to apply

Interested candidates should apply here by September 8, 2025 at 12pm CT. Have questions about this position? Contact us at [email protected]. (Note: We are not accepting résumés or applications via email; apply here.)