The 19th is excited to announce that Liz Sayle is joining the product and technology team at The 19th as full stack engineer. In her role, she will build products and internal tools in support of our mission to empower women and LGBTQ+ people — particularly those from underrepresented communities — with the information and resources they need to be equal participants in our democracy.

Liz is a full stack software engineer and engineering leader with a track record of building scalable products, leading high-performing teams and driving technical innovation across fintech, insuretech and data privacy. She combines deep technical expertise with a proven ability to deliver product integrations, streamline processes and foster strong stakeholder relationships.

With over a decade of experience in data marketing and privacy, Liz spent the last five years thriving in fast-paced startup environments, where she became known for her collaborative leadership style, clear communication and focus on building products that improve people’s lives. She holds a Master of Engineering in Computer Science from the University of Mississippi and a Bachelor of Arts in History from Mississippi University for Women. She is also a certified Professional Scrum Master.

Originally from the Mississippi Delta, Liz now lives in Southern California with her wife and children. Outside of work, she’s a proud supporter of LA’s Angel City Football Club and an avid listener of public radio.

Please join us in welcoming Liz Sayle as The 19th’s newest full stack engineer!