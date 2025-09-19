The 19th and the Online News Association (ONA) are excited to bring 10 scholars from local historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) to ONA25 in New Orleans. The students, nominated by their schools, represent Dillard University, Southern University and A&M College and Xavier University of Louisiana.

“At The 19th, creating space for these students at events like ONA is part of our broader mission to build a more equitable, representative future for journalism,” said Kari Cobham, The 19th’s director of fellowships and an alumna of Bethune-Cookman College.

The 19th is an independent, nonprofit newsroom reporting on gender, politics and policy.

Founded in 1999, ONA is a global nonprofit for digital journalists. Its annual conference is one of the world’s largest, offering training on emerging trends and technologies, meaningful networking and innovative ideas. For students and early-career journalists of color, it can be particularly transformational.

“It has long been part of ONA’s mission to foster a sense of belonging in the journalism community,” said Niketa Patel, ONA’s CEO and executive director. “ONA is thrilled to partner with The 19th to host these amazing local HBCU scholars at ONA25 who are quite literally the future of journalism.”

The 19th-ONA conference scholarship includes:

Complimentary ONA25 attendance

One-year ONA student membership with career resources, training, mentorship and networking

An invitation to The 19th + Journalists of Color Networking Mixer in New Orleans to connect with journalists, 19th News Network partners and media leaders

The scholarship is an initiative of The 19th’s Frances Ellen Watkins Harper Fellowship, a yearlong program that prepares early- and mid-career HBCU alums for successful journalism careers through hands-on newsroom experience, professional development and long-term career support. Named for the “mother of African-American journalism,” the fellowship provides full-time remote roles in reporting, audience and news product at The 19th.

Building on ONA’s HBCU Digital Media Fellowship, this conference scholarship continues an already strong tradition of supporting HBCU students at the conference.

Please join us in congratulating the 2025 HBCU Scholars: