President Donald Trump has revoked former Vice President Kamala Harris’ extended Secret Service protection as she prepares to head out on a book tour.

A senior White House official confirmed the decision, first reported by CNN, to The 19th. Former vice presidents typically get Secret Service protection for six months after leaving office, which would have been July 21 for Harris. Former Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff’s Secret Service protection ended July 21.

But before he left office, former President Joe Biden signed a previously unreported order extending Harris’ protection for an additional year, CNN reported.

Trump reversed Biden’s order, ending Harris’ protection effective September 1, according to a directive issued Thursday. Harris’ book tour begins September 24.

“You are hereby authorized to discontinue any security-related procedures previously authorized by Executive Memorandum, beyond those required by law, for the following individual, effective September 1, 2025: Former Vice President Kamala D. Harris,” the directive said, per CNN.

Women of color in politics are subject to heightened risk of threats and harassment. Harris faces especially high scrutiny as the first woman and first Black and South Asian person to serve as vice president and the first woman of color to be a major party presidential nominee.

“The Vice President is grateful to the United States Secret Service for their professionalism, dedication, and unwavering commitment to safety,” Kirsten Allen, a senior Harris adviser, said in a statement.

Harris is going out on the road to promote her book “107 Days,” detailing her whirlwind 2024 presidential campaign against Trump. Her book tour, with 18 planned stops so far in the United States and internationally, will be her most high-profile public appearances since her election loss in November.

Harris announced in July that she would not run in the open race for governor of California in 2026, leaving her political future open.

“For now, my leadership—and public service—will not be in elected office,” she said in a July 30 statement. “I look forward to getting back out and listening to the American people, helping elect Democrats across the nation who will fight fearlessly, and sharing more details in the months ahead about my own plans.”

Harris, who lives in Los Angeles, has also spoken out to condemn the Trump administration for sending the National Guard and U.S. Marines into Los Angeles after mass protests over a series of immigration raids. In June, she said she was “appalled” by the events unfolding in the city and called sending in the National Guard a “dangerous escalation.”

“In addition to the recent ICE raids in Southern California and across our nation, it is part of the Trump administration’s cruel, calculated agenda to spread panic and division,” she said. “The administration’s actions are not about public safety — they’re about stoking fear.”

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass called the removal of Harris’ Secret Service protection “another act of revenge following a long list of political retaliation.”

“This puts the former Vice President in danger and I look forward to working with the Governor to make sure Vice President Harris is safe in Los Angeles,” Bass said in a statement to CNN.

Bob Sallady, a spokesperson for California Gov. Gavin Newsom, told CNN, “The safety of our public officials should never be subject to erratic, vindictive political impulses.”