President Donald Trump and his fellow Republicans’ sweeping tax-and-spending law, which renews tax breaks that largely benefited corporations and the wealthy, also contains sharp increases in spending on immigration enforcement and steep cuts to funding for government programs that serve lower-income Americans.

Like other areas of Trump’s agenda, parts of what he has called the “big, beautiful bill” could face legal challenges. On Monday, a federal judge in Boston temporarily blocked a provision that prevents Planned Parenthood clinics from accessing Medicaid funding. If it takes effect, the provision could result in $52 million less being spent on reproductive health care, including preventative care, over the next decade.

Here is a by-the-numbers look at the law and its significant impact on the lives of women, children and LGBTQ+ Americans, who disproportionately rely on many of the affected programs.

$3.7 trillion

The tax revenue the federal government will not collect over the next decade due to the law’s extension of 2017 cuts. More than two-thirds of the tax cuts will benefit households with annual incomes of $217,000 or more. Roughly one-fourth of the tax cuts’ total value will benefit those with annual incomes of $1.1 million or more.

Sources: The Tax Foundation and the Tax Policy Center, both nonpartisan research groups.

$3.4 trillion

The lower-end estimate of the amount that will be added to the country’s deficit over the next decade, with upper estimates exceeding $5 trillion.

Source: The Congressional Budget Office.

$1 trillion

The amount of federal spending that will be cut over the next decade from Medicaid and the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) for lower-income Americans.

Source: The Congressional Budget Office.

$186 billion

How much will be cut from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, known as SNAP or food stamps, through 2034.

Sources: Legislative text passed by the U.S. Congress.

5 million

The number of Americans participating in the SNAP program who would be at risk of losing benefits due to new work requirements. This includes 800,000 children and more than 500,000 adults who are 65 or older or disabled.

Sources: Legislative text and the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities.

2.9 million

The average number of Americans who will likely lose their SNAP benefits in a given month once the provisions take effect.

Sources: The Congressional Budget Office and the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities.

11.8 million

The number of Americans expected to lose health care coverage due to Medicaid cuts over the next decade.

Source: The Congressional Budget Office.

$2,200

The amount of the new child tax credit, up from $2,000. One parent must have a Social Security number to claim the credit, and there is a cap on its refundable portion, limiting the ability of the country’s lowest-income parents to access it.

Parents of children under 8 years old will also receive $1,000 if at least one parent is a U.S. citizen to open “Trump accounts,” which are similar to retirement savings accounts and can be accessed once the children become adults.

Source: Legislative text.

338

The number of rural hospitals at risk of closing due to Medicaid cuts. More than 700 rural hospitals were already facing that risk before the tax-and-spending law was enacted due to serious financial strain. Kentucky and Louisiana will likely have the highest number of closures. These happen to be the home states of Republican leaders who pushed the law through Congress: former Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who is from Kentucky, and House Speaker Mike Johnson, who is from Louisiana.

Congressional negotiators created a $50 million fund for rural hospitals as they tried to get Republican holdouts to vote for the legislation. But even with this fund, there will still be a Medicaid-related revenue shortfall at many facilities.

Sources: Legislative text, the Center for Healthcare Quality & Payment Reform, the Center for American Progress and the Sheps Center for Health Services Research at the University of North Carolina.

$46.5 billion

The amount of money the law designates for Trump’s desired wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

Sources: Legislative text and the Department of Homeland Security.

$45 billion

The amount earmarked for the construction of new immigration detention centers. An additional $30 billion for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE, will go to facilities maintenance, personnel, transportation and other costs. The American Immigration Council, which supports immigrants, estimates that detention capacity could increase by as many as 125,000 beds — nearly the size of the entire federal prison system.

Sources: Legislative text and the American Immigration Council.

$14.4 billion

The amount that will go to the Department of Homeland Security to transport immigrants to and from detention centers and to deport them to other countries.

Sources: Legislative text and the Department of Homeland Security.

$3 billion

The amount of money that will go to the Justice Department for immigration courts, including for the hiring of additional judges.

Source: Legislative text.

Shefali Luthra contributed to this report.