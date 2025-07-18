The 19th is excited to announce that Sarah Porter is joining the creative team at The 19th as brand designer. In her new role, she will help shape how The 19th’s visual brand shows up across all of our print and digital media — including, but certainly not limited to, our social media, events, newsletters and podcasts — ensuring that our journalism is reaching and resonating with our growing audience.

Most recently, she worked as a graphic designer at Drift, a tech startup, where she and a small creative team helped lead the company through two major rebrand and website redesign efforts. Her time spent working in hypergrowth tech gave her a wealth of experience in effectively scaling young, evolving brands to meet the current moment. Previously, she worked with cultural nonprofits, including Lyric Opera of Chicago and Emmanuel Music, and higher education institutions, including Harvard College and Carnegie Mellon University, on their outreach, development and internal brand efforts.

Sarah holds a BFA in graphic and information design from Northeastern University, where she was a design lead at the school’s student-led design studio, Scout. She is a native of Pittsburgh, where she is deeply involved in her community and volunteers her time at a local animal shelter and a bakery.

Please join us in welcoming Sarah Porter as The 19th’s new brand designer!