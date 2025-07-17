The retirement of longtime Democratic Sen. Dick Durbin has set up a competitive primary for U.S. Senate in Illinois. The field includes more than one woman of color, which is notable given that only four Black women have ever been elected to the Senate and five total have served in the legislative body.

Democratic Gov. JB Pritzker, a potential 2028 presidential contender, has endorsed Lt. Gov Juliana Stratton for the seat and is expected to tap into his vast personal fortune to back her candidacy. Two House Democrats who represent Chicago-area districts, Reps. Robin Kelly and Raja Krishnamoorthi, are also vying for the Senate seat. Kelly, a former state lawmaker and state party chair, has represented Illinois’ 2nd District since 2013, while Krishnamoorthi, a lawyer, has served Illinois’ 8th District since 2017. Other long-shot Democratic candidates include Awisi Bustos, CEO of the Illinois Alliance of Boys & Girls Clubs, and pastor Anthony Williams, who ran for Senate as a Republican in 2022.

Rep. Robin Kelly speaks to reporters after a news conference in Chicago on July 26, 2022. (Ashlee Rezin/Chicago Sun-Times/AP)

If elected, Stratton, Kelly or Bustos would make for a record three Black women serving in the chamber at the same time, joining Sens. Angela Alsobrooks of Maryland and Lisa Blunt Rochester of Delaware. Krishnamoorthi, who brings a sizable war chest to his Senate campaign, would be just the 10th person of Asian American, Pacific Islander or Native Hawaiian descent to serve in the Senate.

Rep. Lauren Underwood, who was elected in 2018 and is one of the few Black lawmakers to represent a non-majority Black district, opted against a run.

The general election for Senate in deep-blue Illinois is not expected to be competitive. But the primary, which will help shape the next generation of Democrats and the direction of the party, is expected to draw national interest and tens of millions in outside spending.

Republicans currently control the Senate by a three-seat majority, 53 to 47, and senators serve six-year terms, meaning a third of the Senate is up every election cycle. For Democrats to win back the chamber in 2026, they’d need to hold on to every seat they have, including competitive ones in Georgia and Michigan. They also would have to flip four GOP-held seats — targets include Maine, North Carolina and even more Republican-leaning states such as Ohio, Iowa, Nebraska and Texas.