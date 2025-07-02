A jury on Wednesday did not convict Sean “Diddy” Combs on the most serious charges he faced, finding him not guilty on two counts of sex trafficking and a count of racketeering and guilty on two counts of transportation for purposes of prostitution.

These charges carry a maximum sentence of up to 10 years imprisonment each.

For a month and a half, federal prosecutors laid out their case against Combs, calling over 30 witnesses to the stand and accusing him of coercing two women into engaging in sex acts against their will. Combs, who pleaded not guilty to all charges, did not take the stand in his defense.

Cassandra Ventura, the singer, actress and model known as Cassie, was one of the prosecution’s star witnesses. Ventura, a former girlfriend of Combs, also filed a civil suit against him in 2023; the case was settled a day later, and Ventura received $20 million from Combs as a result.

Ventura’s attorney Douglas H. Wigdor credited her with the start of the criminal case.

“Although the jury did not find Combs guilty of sex trafficking Cassie beyond a reasonable doubt, she paved the way for a jury to find him guilty of transportation to engage in prostitution,” Wigdor said in a statement after the verdict. ‘By coming forward with her experience, Cassie has left an indelible mark on both the entertainment industry and the fight for justice. … She displayed unquestionable strength and brought attention to the realities of powerful men in our orbit and the misconduct that has persisted for decades without repercussion. This case proved that change is long overdue, and we will continue to fight on behalf of survivors.”

Ventura took the stand for four days, providing harrowing details about her relationship with Combs. She said she was coerced into engaging in sex acts, including participating in Combs’ now infamous “freak-offs” and being forced to have sex with male escorts while Combs watched. She explained that though she loved Combs, she was also fearful of him as a result of the level of control he exerted over every aspect of her life. Jurors were shown photographs of bruises and other physical injuries Ventura says she suffered as a result of Combs’ alleged abuse.

A hotel surveillance video of Combs physically assaulting Ventura in a hallway — allegedly during one of these freak-offs — was leaked to CNN last May. It was shown to jurors repeatedly during the trial as evidence of the threat of violence Ventura experienced should he not participate in the freak-offs. Two male escorts formerly employed by Combs also testified against him, specifically that they witnessed first-hand Combs physically abusing Ventura and his threats of extortion against her.

An anonymous witness, known only as “Jane” in court proceedings, shared a similar story to Ventura over six days of testimony: An initial romantic relationship with Combs quickly changed as she was coerced into sex marathons, often with sex workers, that caused her to develop urinary tract and yeast infections.

Both Ventura and Jane testified about having been taken across state lines at Combs’ direction to participate in “freak-offs” for Combs’ entertainment.

“Make no mistake, this trial was how, in Sean Combs’ world, ‘no’ was never an option,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Maurene Comey, the lead prosecutor for the government, told jurors on the final day of closing arguments Friday. “Sean Combs did not take ‘no’ for an answer, not from employees and certainly not from his girlfriends.”

Prosecutors argued that the women lived under threat of severe consequences should they not participate in these freak-offs, which often lasted for days and were enabled by the use of illegal drugs. The threat of domestic violence and of leaked sex tapes and photos was ever present, as was the revocation of financial support from Combs. With their careers and financial independence on the line, the federal government argued, the two women who took the stand against Combs were victims of sex trafficking.

As part of the government’s closing argument, prosecutor Christy Slavik underscored that everything in Ventura’s testimony regarding Combs’ behavior drove home the trafficking charge.

“All of this was designed to do one thing — to make Cassie afraid to say no to him,” Slavik said.

Sex trafficking is a widely misunderstood crime, experts say. It’s not usually a young woman being abducted by a stranger and forced into prostitution. Key to the federal legal definition of trafficking is the exchange of sex for something of commercial value — a financial payment or shelter, clothing and employment.

Proving coercion is also an essential component in a federal sex trafficking case. Coercion most often takes the form of psychological coercion, such as threats and withholding something meaningful such as identification documents, housing, financial support or even romantic attention. Because coercion involves an intense and often intimate understanding of what a person most needs, and thus makes them most vulnerable, traffickers most commonly are not strangers, but someone a survivor already knows, including an intimate partner.

The racketeering charges brought by the federal government were closely tied to the sex trafficking charges. During the trial, prosecutors attempted to make clear to jurors that the trafficking they were accusing Combs of was enabled and supported by those who worked with him.

The defense, however, repeatedly argued that while the physical abuse was clearly apparent, it was not the same as sex trafficking. They argued that Ventura and Jane both freely stayed in their relationships with Combs and participated in the “freak-offs” — and that the evidence of domestic violence shown during the trial was not the crime for which Combs had been charged.

The defense showed jurors text messages sent by Ventura to Combs in which she appears to be enthusiastically consenting to the sex marathons, such as when she wrote “I’m always ready to freak off” and “I just want it to be uncontrollable.” In her testimony, Ventura explained that these messages reflected the coercion central to the case: that she was saying what she felt she needed to say to keep Combs happy and protect herself, and that if she did not participate in the freak-offs, she would not be able to get time with Combs.

Attention, experts argue, is frequently a key tool used by traffickers to coerce their victims.