A crowded field of Democrats is running in the open race for governor of California, which has emerged as a high-profile foil to the Trump administration.

Vice President Kamala Harris’ decision not to run has cleared the field for the many prominent Democrats who have already jumped into the race to succeed term-limited Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom, a potential 2028 Democratic presidential contender.

They include Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis; Secretary of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond; Xavier Becerra, who led the Department of Health and Human Services under President Joe Biden; former Rep. Katie Porter; Toni Atkins, who served as both California Senate president pro tempore and California House speaker; former State Comptroller Betty Yee; and former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa.

In California, a solidly blue state, candidates compete in all-party primary elections, and the top two finishers, regardless of party affiliation, advance to the general election. The last Republican elected to the governor’s office was Arnold Schwarzenegger, whose term ended in 2011. An effort to recall Newsom in 2021 failed.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom attends the first day of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, in August 2024. (Melina Mara/The Washington Post/Getty Images)

Trump has frequently singled out the state and criticized its Democratic leaders, including threatening to cut or withhold federal funds to the state and insulting Newsom as “Newscum.”

The tensions between California and the Trump administration were further heightened by immigration raids in the Los Angeles area, which sparked mass protests. The Trump administration responded by sending U.S. Marines into the city, and Trump threatened to arrest Newsom. Democratic Sen. Alex Padilla was tackled and hauled out of a news conference held by Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem in Los Angeles when he tried to ask questions of her.

In all, 36 governorships are up in 2026. Five Democratic-led states won by Trump in 2024 (Arizona, Kansas, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin) are holding elections for governor in 2026, while two Republican governors in states won by Harris (New Hampshire and Vermont) are up for reelection.