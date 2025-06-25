In an upset, Assemblymember Zohrani Mamdani will be the Democratic nominee for mayor of New York City, defeating candidates including Andrew Cuomo, who was seeking a political comeback nearly four years after he resigned as governor of New York amid sexual misconduct allegations.

Cuomo conceded the race Tuesday night, before the final results of ranked-choice voting were clear.

Mamdani, a 33-year-old self-described Democratic socialist, ran a campaign centered on making New York City more affordable. He proposed free universal child care, creating city-run grocery stores, rolling out free bus service and freezing rents on rent-stabilized units.

While New York City is overwhelmingly Democratic, Mamdani isn’t guaranteed a victory in the general election in November. Mayor Eric Adams, the embattled incumbent, is running as an independent. Cuomo also has indicated he could run as an independent on a “Fight and Deliver” ballot line. Unlike the primary, the general election won’t be held with ranked-choice voting, under which voters can rank up to five candidates in order of preference. If no candidates reach a majority on the first round of ranked-choice voting, votes are redistributed up until a candidate gets to above 50 percent.

If elected, Mamdani would be the city’s first South Asian and Muslim mayor.

Cuomo came into the race leading with name recognition, but Mamdani built up an energized and passionate grassroots of volunteers. He also leveraged the dynamics of ranked-choice votings to build coalitions, cross-endorsing Comptroller Brad Lander.

New York mayoral candidate, Andrew Cuomo, speaks to the media as he arrives to vote in the Democratic primary at the High School of Art and Design on June 24, 2025 in New York City. (Andres Kudacki/Getty Images)

Issues like public safety and affordability, and not Cuomo’s scandals, took center stage in the mayoral campaign. But Mamdani still hammered Cuomo on his record of controversy.

“Mr. Cuomo, I have never had to resign in disgrace,” Mamdani said in a June 12 mayoral debate. “I have never cut Medicaid. I have never stolen millions of dollars from the MTA. I have never hounded the 13 women who credibly accused me of sexual harassment. I have never sued for their gynecological records. And I have never done those things because I am not you, Mr. Cuomo.”