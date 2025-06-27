The Supreme Court sided Friday with a group of Maryland parents who object to their children reading LGBTQ+-inclusive books in public schools, delivering a win to religious liberty advocates and potentially altering the course of public education nationwide.

In a 6-3 decision in Mahmoud v. Taylor, the court affirmed parents’ rights to opt their children out of reading materials that conflict with their religious beliefs. The court, which has a conservative supermajority, ruled along ideological lines. Justice Samuel Alito wrote the majority opinion.

“We have long recognized,” Alito writes, “the rights of parents to direct ‘the religious upbringing’ of their children. And we have held that those rights are violated by government policies that substantially interfere with the religious development of children.”

The ruling sets a dangerous precedent, education advocates say — one that intensifies ongoing tensions over religion, education and LGBTQ+ rights.

The dispute began during the 2022-’23 school year when the Montgomery County Board of Education introduced children’s books featuring LGBTQ+ themes — such as a family searching for their lost dog at a Pride parade and a nonbinary child exploring pronouns — into its elementary school curriculum.

Although the school board initially allowed parents to remove their children from instruction related to the books, it later rescinded that policy. The opt-outs not only caused logistical challenges, they also stigmatized LGBTQ+ students, according to the board and its supporters.

In response, a group of Muslim, Catholic and Orthodox Christian parents sued, claiming the books promoted “gender ideology” in contradiction of their belief systems, using a term the Trump administration has weaponized against trans and nonbinary people. Represented by the conservative law firm Becket: Religious Liberty for All, the parents argued that exposing their children to the books infringed upon their rights under the First Amendment’s free exercise of religion clause.

To avoid lawsuits and the logistical burden of classroom opt-outs, some school districts may even preemptively remove books with the potential to cause controversy. The ruling, detractors say, could also lead conservative groups to push for even more curriculum restrictions.

Red states have already passed a series of laws limiting discussions of so-called sensitive topics in schools. If this decision hastens efforts to reshape public education along ideological lines, LGBTQ+ and other marginalized students will be particularly vulnerable to the politics of exclusion that ensues.