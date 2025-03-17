A Houston-area midwife has been arrested on allegations she performed illegal abortions, the first criminal charges brought under the state’s near-total abortion ban, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton announced Monday.

Maria Margarita Rojas, 48, was charged with the illegal performance of an abortion, as well as practicing medicine without a license, according to Paxton.

Rojas, who identified herself as “Dr. Maria,” operated a network of clinics in Waller, Cypress and Spring. According to Paxton’s news release, the clinics “unlawfully employed unlicensed individuals who falsely presented themselves as licensed medical professionals.”

Rojas also allegedly provided illegal abortion procedures at these clinics, a second-degree felony that comes with up to 20 years in prison.

Waller County District Attorney Sean Whittmore referred the case to Paxton’s office, the press release said. Calls to Rojas’ clinics were not immediately answered Monday.

Abortion is banned in Texas, except in narrow circumstances to save the life of a pregnant patient. The law does not allow for the person who terminated their pregnancy to be prosecuted.

“In Texas, life is sacred. I will always do everything in my power to protect the unborn, defend our state’s pro-life laws, and work to ensure that unlicensed individuals endangering the lives of women by performing illegal abortions are fully prosecuted,” Paxton said in a statement. “Texas law protecting life is clear, and we will hold those who violate it accountable.”

This article originally appeared in The Texas Tribune, a member-supported, nonpartisan newsroom informing and engaging Texans on state politics and policy. Learn more at texastribune.org.