In the first month of his second term, President Donald Trump has signed a slew of executive orders restricting immigration, programs related to diversity, equity and inclusion, and services for transgender people. Trump’s administration is now facing dozens of lawsuits, and some judges have already issued decisions blocking some of the orders.

Here is your one-month status update on where some of the orders that affect LGBTQ+ people and women stand.

Gender ideology | Trans people and the military | Gender-affirming care | Women’s sports | Inclusion in K-12 education | Diversity, equity and inclusion | Birthright citizenship | Restricting immigration

Gender ideology

What does the order do?

The government recognizes two sexes, male and female, and has removed references to transgender people and gender-affirming care from websites and databases. It has also revoked passports and withheld medical care and gender-affirming housing for incarcerated transgender people.

What is the order’s status?

As of February 24, a judge has temporarily blocked the policy that would force incarcerated trans women to be with men, as well as portions that withhold federal funds for gender-affirming care. Other provisions remain in effect.

Transgender people in the military

What does the order do?

It claims that being transgender “conflicts with a soldier’s commitment to an honorable, truthful, and disciplined lifestyle, even in one’s personal life” and is harmful to military readiness. It requires Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth to issue a revised policy.

What is the order’s status?

It remains in effect. As of February 24, a U.S. district judge is considering a lawsuit over this ban and has signaled that she may grant a preliminary injunction blocking it.

Gender-affirming care

What does the order do?

“It is the policy of the United States that it will not fund, sponsor, promote, assist, or support the so-called ‘transition’ of a child from one sex to another.” Hospitals, clinics and medical schools that provide gender-affirming care to transgender youth are at risk of losing federal funding.

What is the order’s status?

As of February 24, a temporary restraining order is in effect for 14 days — until February 27, with a possibility that it could be extended.

Women’s sports

What does the order do?

The order threatens to withhold federal funding from educational programs that allow transgender women and girls to compete in women’s sports categories.

What is the order’s status?

It remains in effect. As of February 24, no court has blocked this order.

Inclusion in K-12 education

What does the order do?

It threatens to withhold federal funding from K-12 schools that allow inclusive language and policies for transgender students or language and policies that recognize systemic inequities based on race or gender.

What is the order’s status?

It remains in effect. As of February 24, no court has blocked this order.

Diversity, equity and inclusion

What do the orders do?

Trump has signed multiple orders to terminate policies and programs in federal agencies that the administration has determined to be related to Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Accessibility. The federal government also will not consider race, sex, religion or other identity categories when hiring or procuring contracts.

What is the status of the orders?

On February 21, a judge issued a preliminary injunction largely blocking two of the DEI orders indefinitely.

Birthright citizenship

What does the order do?

The order would withhold U.S. citizenship from children born to mothers who are living in the country without authorization or who have temporary legal status, and whose fathers are not U.S. citizens or permanent residents.

What is the order’s status?

Multiple federal judges have issued preliminary injunctions — meaning the Trump administration is blocked indefinitely from enforcing the law. An appeals court on February 20 declined a Trump request to lift the injunction.

Restricting immigration

What does the order do?

It boosts immigration enforcement and fast-tracked removal of unauthorized immigrants. It calls for withholding funding from state and local agencies that don’t cooperate with federal immigration enforcement. It ended a taskforce dedicated to reuniting and supporting families separated at the border, and clawing back funds from some groups offering services to immigrants.

What is the order’s status?

It remains in effect. As of February 24, no court has blocked this order.

Orion Rummler, Mel Leonor Barclay and Mariel Padilla contributed reporting.