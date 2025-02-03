The 19th is excited to announce that applications are now open for the 2025-26 cohort of the Frances Ellen Watkins Harper Fellowships — a transformative opportunity for alums of Historically Black Colleges and Universities to gain additional experience, mentorship and a pathway to leadership in journalism.

The Frances Ellen Watkins Harper Fellowships, named for the “mother of African American journalism,” provide recent graduates and mid-career alums of HBCUs with yearlong, salaried roles with full benefits in reporting, audience engagement and product management. Learn more about and apply for a fellowship here.

Like the rest of our newsroom, reporting fellows cover issues through the lens of gender, politics and policy. The audience fellow connects our journalism to readers, while the product management fellow builds digital tools and products that support The 19th’s journalism and help us reach new audiences.

“As we welcome applications, I’m inspired by the fellows who have transformed this program into a beacon for what’s possible when HBCU excellence meets intentional investment,” said Kari Cobham, The 19th’s director of fellowships and an alum of Bethune-Cookman University.

This will be the fourth cohort of the fellowship, which has included graduates of Bennett College; Morehouse School of Medicine; and Clark Atlanta, Howard, North Carolina Central, North Carolina A&T, Savannah State and Xavier universities. See the work of 2023-24 and 2022-23 fellows.

(Kandyce Hansbrough)

I learned how to advocate for myself and others at The 19th and grew into a true professional over the year I was there. I am grateful for the support and the expansion the fellowship brought me.” 2023-24 audience fellow Victoria Clark, now an assistant engagement editor at The Trace

Fellowship alums have gone on to land competitive roles at The Marshall Project, The Trace, The Baltimore Banner, Nonprofit Quarterly and Access Reproductive Health-Southeast.

The program was funded with a $3.8 million gift from Michelle Mercer and Bruce Golden and centers on-the-job experience, mentorship, professional development and preparing for fellows’ next career move.

Highlights of the Frances Ellen Watkins Harper Fellowships:

This annual journalism fellowship for five HBCU alums includes three reporting fellows, one audience engagement fellow and one product management fellow.

Fellows receive a minimum salary of $70,000 and full-time employee benefits, including health insurance, paid time-off, a company expense account and 401(k).

Fellowship-specific benefits include a merit bonus, a Mac laptop and membership to the National Association of Black Journalists.

Fellows participate in workshops throughout the year on topics like coping with trauma and burnout, networking, salary negotiation, revamping résumés and portfolios, insights from hiring managers, mental wellness and financial literacy.

Fellows network with hiring managers in journalism throughout the year.

Fellows receive mentorship in their fellowship track through the Digital Women Leaders network.

For more details on the program, who is eligible to apply and frequently asked questions, see the fellowship overview. Applications for the 2025-26 fellowship cohort close March 31, 2025. Don’t miss your chance to join this life-changing program and shape the future of journalism.