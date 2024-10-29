There is no nationwide entity that collects and releases election results in America. But many media outlets gather data on vote counts and project the winners of elections. Teams of journalists use election results data as it comes in as well as information from past elections to project who won a given election. Not all ballots need to be counted or even received for these projections to be made.

The 19th is relying on Decision Desk HQ to project the winners of this year’s elections. Decision Desk says it considers a number of factors in making calls, including how much of the vote has yet to be counted, where votes are coming from, and what types of votes (absentee, early, day of) are being reported.

Major media networks have their own teams that project winners. Many news outlets also rely on the Associated Press, which outlined its race-calling process here.

Even after a major media network projects a winner, election officials continue to count ballots in a process that can take days or weeks. Additional election officials, often in some local or county capacity, then certify those results.