Around 95 percent of American students participate in mandated active-shooter drills. The requirements differ from state to state, with some mandating students shelter in place, while others use gunfire sound effects and prop guns to make the drills feel more realistic. Many students, parents and educators have reported the traumatizing effects of these drills and the lasting impact they have on young people, adding a new layer of pain to the American gun violence epidemic.

The Biden-Harris administration will unveil an executive order Thursday aimed in part at addressing concerns about “the trauma caused by some approaches to these drills,” Stefanie Feldman, the director of the White House’s Office of Gun Violence Prevention, said in a call Wednesday with reporters.

In the year since the formation of the White House’s Office of Gun Violence Prevention, Vice President Kamala Harris, who leads the office, has toured American colleges and schools asking young people to raise their hands if they have ever participated in an active shooter drill; raised hands consistently fill these rooms.

In signing the executive order, President Joe Biden will direct the secretaries of Education, Homeland Security, and Health and Human Services, as well as the attorney general and U.S. surgeon general to develop and publish within 110 days information regarding school-based active shooter drills, including a summary of existing research and gaps in research with the goal of helping schools improve drills to be more effective in preparing for active shooter situations while also preventing or minimizing trauma caused by them.

The executive order also aims to combat emerging firearms threats such as unserialized 3-D printed guns and machine gun conversion devices. It establishes a new federal task force that will issue a report in 90 days assessing existing federal abilities to detect and intercept these and creating an interagency plan to better protect against them.