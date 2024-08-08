Your trusted source for contextualizing Election 2024 news. Sign up for our daily newsletter.

Former President Donald Trump said Thursday that he believes abortion will be a “small issue” in the November elections now that the power to ban abortion is in the hands of state lawmakers, but added that he is open to federal restrictions on abortion that would “supplement” state policy.

A reporter asked Trump if, for example, he would use presidential power to restrict access to one of the drugs commonly used in medication abortion.

His answer left observers guessing as to whether Trump was open to restricting mifepristone, which is used in about two-thirds of abortions, or simply didn’t understand what he was being asked.

Here’s the relevant portion of the news conference:

Reporter: There are other things the federal government could do, not just a ban. Would you direct your FDA [Food and Drug Administration], for example, to revoke access to mifepristone? That’s one of the things that’s been discussed. Trump: Sure, you can do things that will supplement. Absolutely. And those things are pretty open, and humane, but you have to be able to have a vote, and all I want to do is give everybody a vote, and the votes are taking place right now as we speak. Reporter: Is that something you would consider? Trump: There are many things on a humane basis that you can do — outside of that, but you also have to give a vote, and the people are going to have to decide.

The answer was part of an impromptu and meandering news conference at Mar-a-Lago, Trump’s residence in Florida. During the hour-long appearance, Trump attacked his rival, Vice President Kamala Harris, calling her “not smart” and at times misrepresenting her positions, saying that Harris “wants to take away everyone’s guns” and that under a Democratic administration, people will be “forced to buy an electric car.”

Trump also announced that he had agreed to face Harris in three debates hosted by Fox News, ABC News and NBC News. Harris has agreed to the ABC News debate, which will take place on September 10.

Asked about how he plans to campaign on abortion, Trump said quickly that he thinks “abortion has become much less of an issue. It’s a very — I think it’s actually going to be a very small issue.”

Trump also repeated a false claim that most Americans wanted Roe v. Wade overturned. In fact, polls consistently show that about two-thirds of Americans opposed the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe, which ended the federal right to abortion. While Trump has said he would not support a national ban on abortion, the president may have other tools that could restrict access to the procedure.

Trump acknowledged that abortion rights measures have succeeded in many states that traditionally support conservatives, specifically nodding to Ohio. “They had a big vote, and it turned out to be a much more liberal standing than people would have thought. Kansas the same thing,” Trump said.



Trump wouldn’t say whether he planned to support or oppose the proposed constitutional amendment in Florida that would enshrine abortion rights until fetal viability. Trump said he planned to announce his position during a yet-unscheduled news conference but predicted that “the vote will go in a little more liberal way than people thought.”